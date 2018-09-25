Why didn’t Ronaldo attend the Best FIFA Awards?

news

On Monday the whole world switched attention to London, where the Best FIFA Football Awards was held to celebrate football excellence.

Among the biggest winners on the night was Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, who emerged as the 2018 FIFA Best Player.

Other winners also included Thibaut Courtois, voted as FIFA Best Goalkeeper, and France boss Didier Deschamps, who won the Coach of the year award.

But in light of all the colour and glam at the awards ceremony, one notable scene was the conspicuous absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Juventus forward refused to attend the event without giving any meaningful explanation.

The 31-year did the same thing during last month’s European Player of the Year awards ceremony, where be boycotted the event after finding out that the award will go the way of Luka Modric.

On Monday, Lionel Messi did not also attend the Best FIFA Football Awards, but the Barcelona star’s case is different because he was not nominated among the top three candidates.

So, it begs the question: why didn’t Ronaldo attend the event even when he was nominated? Does he only attend awards that he knows he will win?

If the answer to the above is in the affirmative, then it is obvious that the Portugal captain is a sore loser.

Winning an award is a good thing, but it is disrespectful to deliberately refuse to concede when another person is the winner.

This was supposed to be Modric’s big day. It was his biggest moment, yet a bit of the shine was taken away from him because he missed a congratulatory message from his former Real Madrid teammate.

Football is a competitive sport, but it is also a game that commands mutual respect. And, in boycotting the awards, Ronaldo goofed big time.

The Portuguese has an affable personality, but actions like this will only give credence to claims by his critics that he is an arrogant man.

This is an award he was won five times, and it’s no big deal if another person – a well-deserving person for that matter – beats him to it this year.

Ronaldo’s actions were not in good faith and he should know that he is far better that the sore loser attitude he showcased by boycotting the Best FIFA Football Awards.