Why Kwesi Appiah hasn’t been consistent with Black Stars call ups


Three reasons why the Black Stars coach has not been consistent with his criteria for Black Stars call ups

play Kwesi Appiah, Black Stars head coach

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has been posed with lots of questions since announcing his latest squad.

The 58-year-old made the decision to drop several senior players from the squad which will be facing Kenya in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier next month.

Among the notable absentees are Mubarak Wakaso, Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers - Andre and Jordan.

The exclusion of the latter duo has sparked debate among many Ghanaians, especially as the Ayews are very fit and playing consistently.

In explaining his decision to drop the pair, Appiah said he will only consider “players who are committed and ready to kill themselves for the nation”.

In the above statement, he sought to suggest that the Ayew brothers are not committed enough, and his argument may have been based on an incident last year when both players pulled out of the Black Stars squad after complaining of injury and illness respectively.

But based on Appiah’s own precedent, it would be unfair to leave out the Ayew brothers on grounds of non-commitment.

Below are three reasons why the Black Stars coach has not been consistent with his criteria for Black Stars call ups:

1. Uses different rules for different players

Kwesi Appiah has countlessly stated that he would not entertain “tin gods” in his squad, however, his actions have proved the exact opposite.

If he is dropping the Ayew brothers for opting out of a Black Stars game somewhere last year, then Kwadwo Asamoah has no business in the current squad. This is because the Inter Milan midfielder has constantly rejected national team call ups since 2014, with the explanation that he wants to pin down a place at club level.

Now, there is nothing wrong with this, but when you alienate the Ayew brothers on virtually the same “offense” then you are definitely not being consistent with your call ups.

2. He has previously called up worst-behaved players

Kwesi Appiah is the coach and that means he has every right to select which players he wants. But it is totally erroneous when he tries to make us believe that he doesn’t compromise on so-called uncommitted players.

If for one mistake, he can brand the Ayew brothers as uncommitted, then what would he call the Sulley Muntaris and Kevin-Prince Boatengs who he invited into his squad in the past?

Before the 2014 World Cup, both Muntari and Boateng were noted as players who had disciplinary issues, yet Appiah still gave them call ups for the tournament. The rest, they say, is history. So if he could invite those t wo, why not the Ayew brothers?

3. Flawed justification of giving youth a chance

The dominant theme in Kwesi Appiah’s explanation to his latest squad is that he wants to give new players a chance.

Again, there is no problem with that….only if the statement is completely accurate. But as it stands, that statement is not entirely correct. He may have dropped the Ayews together with Asamoah Gyan, but if you want to promote new players then what are Afful Harrison and John Boye doing in the squad?

It is obvious that the explanation Appiah gave was flawed on arrival.

