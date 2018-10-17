Why local players seem neglected by Black Stars coaches lately

news

Technical handlers of the senior male national football team of Ghana over the years overlooked local players in their call-ups, especially outfield ones Black Stars.

These coaches have often been criticized for not being keen on the development of local football due to their reluctance to invite outfield players to the Black Stars.

Ghanaians were critical of Israeli coach Avram Grant for not calling up enough local players into the national team during his tenure as coach. Unfortunately, the situation has not changed even with an indigenous coach like Kwesi Appiah in charge of the Black Stars.

The 58-year-old has so far failed to invite enough local players in both his first and second spells.

There has been calls that at least a quota of about three slots should be dedicated to local players at any invitation by coaches of the

Black Stars.

Local players formed the bedrock of the Black Stars during the period the senior male national football team reigned supreme in Africa Cup of Nations.

It would be recalled that Ghana won all the first three Africa Cup of

Nations (AFCON) - 1963, 1965 and 1978, with local based sides.

It was in the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations that Ghana paraded just two foreign-based players- Emmanuel Quarshie and George Alhassan, with the rest of the 20 being locally based.

So what has really changed in the past decade in terms of call-ups of players by the coaches of the senior male national team?

One key factor is the dwindling fortunes of the domestic league

The Ghana Premier League is no longer strong as compared to other leagues across the African continent, because of the frequency at

which players seek greener pastures overseas.

The Ghanaian topflight league was one of the finest on the African

continent and it was evident from how Ghanaian clubs fared well in

continental club football.

Asante Kotoko were declared the African club of the century, thanks to

their successes in years before the 2000’s.

The Porcupine Warriors appeared in seven Africa Champions Clubs Cup from 1967 to 2000, winning two of them.

Hearts of Oak would also play in two CAF Champions League finals in

the 1970’s, losing both of them in 1977 and 1979.

In addition with Real Republicans which was born out of the existing

clubs to be a model Black Stars in the early 1960’s, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko produced most of the players that helped Ghana conquer Africa in 1963 and 1965.

From the 1960’s to the early 1990’s, local clubs like Hearts, Kotoko,

Gt. Olympics and defunct Real Republicans produced the majority of the

playing the body of the Black Stars.

One would say that those were the era that almost all the players were plying their trade on home soil, so the technical handlers of the

Black Stars had no other option than to invite local players.

However, the local players still had a part to play in the Black Stars

from 2000 to 2006 when Ghana qualified for the first-ever FIFA World Cup.

In 2001 an entire Hearts of Oak team was selected to represent Ghana under Jones Cecil Attuquayefio, because the Accra giants had conquered Africa, having won the CAF Champions League and the Super Cup in 2000 and 2001, respectively.

About five local players were named as part of the Black Stars team

that participated in Ghana’s first ever FIFA World Cup in 2006- Dan

Quaye of Hearts of Oak, Shilla Illiasu of Kotoko, Habib Mohammed of

King Faisal, George Owu of AshGold and Haminu Dramani of Heart of

Lions.

Both Hearts of Oak and Kotoko had emerged as the first African side to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup final in January 2005 and by 2006 they both managed to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The technical handlers identified a lot of quality in the league and as a result, invited a couple of them to form part of the Black Stars

team that participated in the 2006 FIFA World Cup thanks to the high profile domestic football.

It is evident that the quality of the Ghanaian topflight league has gone down and it would be very suicidal for the Black Stars coaches to give the player that same opportunity they used to give to local boys some ten years ago.

Ghanaian clubs have been struggling in continental football for some

time now. Berekum Chelsea was the last Ghanaian club to reach the

the group stage of the CAF Champions League in 2012 and since that time

clubs like Kotoko, AshGold, Wa All Stars and Aduana Stars have all

failed to make any significant impact on the African continent.

Another reason why the argument for local players is difficult to justify is the fact that a local player of today quickly becomes a foreign player tomorrow:

Kwesi Appiah an indigenous coach would have loved to give more

opportunities to the domestic player, yet in his latest call-up against

Sierra Leone which was cancelled- just one player plying his trade in

Ghana was invited in the person of Felix Annan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Felix wasn’t an outfield player.

James Kwesi Appiah has been facing intense criticisms for snubbing

locally based players and he has been compelled to come up with the number of domestic players he has invited to the Black Stars in both his first and second terms and unbelievably, he has called up a total of 13 players, but only three of them are still on the domestic scene.

It is the dream of most of the local players to secure greener pastures overseas. Their agents and local managers would do everything to see them earn a call-up to the senior male national team to boost

their market value.

Even ten minutes in the shirts of the Black Stars means goodbye to

local football. Few players like Richard Mpong failed to grab that opportunity.

Players hardly mature enough on the local scene before they leave

abroad for greener pastures, hence depriving the Ghana Premier League the quality requires to make the Black Stars technical handlers invite them to the team.

If my memory serves me right players like Richard Ofori, Nicholas

Opoku, Fatau Dauda, Harrison Afful, Kwadwo Asamoah, Awal Mohammed, Rashid Sumaila, Lee Addy, Agyemang Badu, etc all had their Black Stars debut before joining teams abroad.

I find it hard to believe that players plying their trade on the

the domestic scene are better than the majority of the foreign-based players who regularly earn Black Stars invitation.

Every Ghanaian player is eligible to play for the Black Stars and invitation to the team should be based on merit.

The quota system would deny quality players the opportunity not to represent the nation, meanwhile, the local player who is chosen at the expense of him is aiming at wearing the Black Stars shirt just to grab a chance to secure a lucrative deal overseas.

Another twist is that some local players might leave the domestic

scene unpolished, but they would be shaped overseas.

The western world has got the best of facilities to help the

development of young talented players, so in the end much value is

added to some of them.

For instance, Emmanuel Lomotey who left for Europe as a midfielder has

been turned into a central defender by his team.

In Ghana most players chose the position they want to play, but

elsewhere the technical handlers after critical analyses of the

players help them to identify the positions to play.

However, there a few players who have been overlooked by Black

Stars coaches over the years, despite proving beyond a reasonable doubt

that they should have found a place in the team.

For instance, Godfred Saka excelled in his right-back position for

several years, yet he was snubbed by various technical handlers of the

national team. It was a similar situation for Medeama’s Kwesi Donsu. Having scored 15 goals from the midfield position, including 12 free-kicks - an amazing feat- Kwesi wasn’t handed an opportunity to prove himself in

the Black Stars.