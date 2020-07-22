According to Portia Obeng she has been neglected since his husband passed away during his line of duty for Asante Kotoko in 2017.

Asante Kotoko in July 2017 suffered a road accident on the Nkawkaw Highway when they were returning from Tema following a league game against Inter Allies.

Unfortunately, Thomas Obeng Asare was the only person who lost his life in that tragic accident.

Several promises were made to take care of the family members the deceased left behind but three years on she has shared her ordeal following the demise of her husband.

“I have four children which I take care off but things has been difficult for me because I sell second-hand clothing. I have struggled to carter for the kids because I am the only person bearing the cost,” Portia Obeng Asare told Angel FM, Kumasi.

“In their schooling, Mr Osei Assibey who is a former member of the Kotoko communications team volunteered to take care of them. Apart from that, I have been doing everything for my wards. I always feel sad because the firstborn has been in the house for two solid years after completing SHS but due to financial constraints, he is still at home. Apart from God, I don’t have anyone whom I look up to” she told Don Summer of Angel FM in Kumasi.

“After the funeral of my late husband, Kotoko gave me an insurance which I used to invest in Prestige Capital bank for the kids but unfortunately for me the president, Nana Akuffo-Addo has consolidated the bank and it is one of the reasons why I have not been able to take care of them.”

“I hope and pray people will have mercy on me and assist me to support my child to the tertiary level. I have lost all my capital. In this coronavirus era, the struggle has been worse but God being so good people willingly contributed for me both in-kind and cash” he said.