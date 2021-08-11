William Amamoo: Ex-Ghana goalkeeper buys 4-bedroom house worth €180,000 for his staff

The presentation of the house, which is located in San Juan, Alicante in Spain, was reportedly telecasted live on Instagram.

Amamoo started his career at Dansoman-based side Liberty Professionals before subsequently moving to Europe.

His football career lasted over a decade and a half, as he played in Sweden Austria, Egypt, Israel and Malta.

The 36-year-old last played for Swedish division two side Harnosand in 2016 before bringing down the curtains in his career.

Amamoo is said to have benefitted greatly from the support of his staff, Ibrahim Sani, when he was going through some trying times.

And to reward him, the ex-Ghana goalkeeper decided to buy Ibrahim Sani a 4-bedroom apartment in Spain.