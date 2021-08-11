William Amamoo: Ex-Ghana goalkeeper buys 4-bedroom house worth €180,000 for his staff

According to a report by Ghanasportsonline, Amamoo’s team presented the mansion to Ibrahim Sani, who has supported him throughout his career.
Former Black Stars goalkeeper William Amamoo has reportedly gifted his staff a 4-bedroom mansion worth €180,000.
According to a report by Ghanasportsonline, Amamoo’s team presented the mansion to Ibrahim Sani, who has supported him throughout his career.
The presentation of the house, which is located in San Juan, Alicante in Spain, was reportedly telecasted live on Instagram.
Amamoo started his career at Dansoman-based side Liberty Professionals before subsequently moving to Europe.
His football career lasted over a decade and a half, as he played in Sweden Austria, Egypt, Israel and Malta.
The 36-year-old last played for Swedish division two side Harnosand in 2016 before bringing down the curtains in his career.
Amamoo is said to have benefitted greatly from the support of his staff, Ibrahim Sani, when he was going through some trying times.
And to reward him, the ex-Ghana goalkeeper decided to buy Ibrahim Sani a 4-bedroom apartment in Spain.
Amamoo’s national team career wasn’t too impressive, though, as he played just three times between 2008 and 2010 for the Black Stars.
