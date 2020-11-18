He has signed a two-year deal with the side and is hoping to continue his sensational form.

The 29-year-old becomes the 12th player to join the Giza based side as they aim at maintaining their status in the Egyptian top-flight in their maiden appearance.

Winful Cobbinah played a key role as Tirana clinched the Katergoria Superiore last season to end 11 years without a top-flight title. They had last emerged champions in the 2008/2009 season.

Since joining from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak two years ago, Cobbinah has been a mainstay of the side, scoring 10 goals in a combined 58 matches so far and making several assists.

However, Cobbinah was frustrated by legal issues after he was accused of falsifying documents to acquire his Albanian citizenship.

He even trended for the wrong reason after report emerged that he was sentenced for four months in the European country, but it happened to be false.

Cobbinah on Instagram stated he decided to leave Albania "due to the pressure he was feeling lately."

“Today I signed a very important agreement for my career. I take this bittersweet moment to notify my leave from KF Tirana, a team that has given me so much, my home away from home," he wrote.

“Due to the pressure I was feeling lately, I made the choice to leave and grow professionally somewhere else. I am forever grateful to KF Tirana and the staff for putting my well-being in priority and i thank them for the memories of a great season we left behind."

This is not a goodbye. My wish is to come back and close my career here. Until then, sending love to all my white and blue fans."

Winful Cobbinah was a member of the Black Stars B team that won the 2017 WAFU Championship.