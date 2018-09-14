Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Winner of GHALCA Cup to cash home GHC 40,000


Competition GHALCA confirms GHC 40,000 as prize money for winner of ‘The StarTimes Cup’

The GHALCA chairman has confirmed that the winner of the impending Startimes Cup will laugh to the bank to cash GHC 40,000.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
GHALCA confirms GHC 40,000 as prize money for winner of ‘The StarTimes Cup’ play

GHALCA confirms GHC 40,000 as prize money for winner of ‘The StarTimes Cup’

Kudjoe Fianoo Fianoo the chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has indicated that the winner of the StarTimes Cup will receive GHC 40,000 as prize money.

Meanwhile, the runner-up will take home GHC10,000.

READ MORE: 1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder is dead

"The winner of the tournament would get GH₵ 40,000.00 with the runner up getting GH₵10,000.00 as communicated by StarTimes,'' Fianoo told GNA Sports.

''I know there are talks in media which suggests that, the gap between the cash prize is too wide, but every participating will get an appearance fee, and the higher you progress, the more cash prizes you get."

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

The invitational tournament will involve 15 Premier League sides and 38 Division One League clubs.

The tournament starts 23 September, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Football: Brief profile of the FIFA Normalisation Committee members Ghana Football Brief profile of the FIFA Normalisation Committee members
Ghana Premier League: Three leading candidates for Kotoko coaching job after Paa Kwesi’s exit Ghana Premier League Three leading candidates for Kotoko coaching job after Paa Kwesi’s exit
Abdul Razak: 1978 Africa Footballer of the Year laments over Kotoko snub Abdul Razak 1978 Africa Footballer of the Year laments over Kotoko snub
“Future Stars”: 2 Ghanaian youth football coaches dream with WorldRemit and Arsenal “Future Stars” 2 Ghanaian youth football coaches dream with WorldRemit and Arsenal
United Juve PSG: 3 clubs Zinedine Zidane is likely to coach in future United Juve PSG 3 clubs Zinedine Zidane is likely to coach in future
Football: Grindel and Infantino spar over Turkish bid for Euro 2024 Football Grindel and Infantino spar over Turkish bid for Euro 2024

Recommended Videos

EA Sports: FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun
UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0
Sports News: Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money Sports News Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money



Top Articles

1 Today In History Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Starsbullet
2 Abdul Karim Migima 1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder is deadbullet
3 Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers Ghana secure final berth after...bullet
4 Serie A Kevin-Prince Boateng’s wife takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldobullet
5 Confirmed CAF/FIFA delegation finally announces Normalisation...bullet
6 In Kenya Four Black Stars players to face sanctions for...bullet
7 Today In History Kotoko hammer Kampala City Council 6-0bullet
8 Video Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned because of this...bullet
9 Sad News South Africa Club owner shot deadbullet
10 Confirmed Paa Kwesi Fabin resigns as Kotoko coachbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
2 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet

Football

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths signed a new four-year contract on Friday
Football Celtic's Griffiths pens new four-year deal
EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun
Two Rwandan football officials arrested for bribing referee
2019 AFCON Qualifiers Two Rwandan football officials arrested for bribing referee
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants Raheem Sterling to sign an extended contract
Football Guardiola keen to tie down Sterling with new deal
X
Advertisement