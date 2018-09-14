Winner of GHALCA Cup to cash home GHC 40,000

news

Kudjoe Fianoo Fianoo the chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has indicated that the winner of the StarTimes Cup will receive GHC 40,000 as prize money.

Meanwhile, the runner-up will take home GHC10,000.

"The winner of the tournament would get GH₵ 40,000.00 with the runner up getting GH₵10,000.00 as communicated by StarTimes,'' Fianoo told GNA Sports.

''I know there are talks in media which suggests that, the gap between the cash prize is too wide, but every participating will get an appearance fee, and the higher you progress, the more cash prizes you get."

The invitational tournament will involve 15 Premier League sides and 38 Division One League clubs.

The tournament starts 23 September, 2018.