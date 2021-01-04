Hearts of Oak were on cloud nine as they defeated league leaders Bechem United 6-1 to end their unbeaten run in the league on Saturday.

The Accra giants have received many plaudits from the football fraternity following that emphatic victory.

However, the Serbian tactician has cautioned the Phobians to stop celebrating the win against the Hunters, because it is meaningless if they can’t win the next GPL game.

“Honestly, it is very good for us to be scoring six goals and very good for us to win the game to come closer to those who are on top of us. Very good for the players to boost the morale and good for the management to start to believe in the players but this win is not doing anything if we don’t win the next game,” he said in a post-match interview.

Papic also indicated his unhappiness with the players’ inability to create and convert chances.

“We are still struggling tactically and technically to do something that is very important to us; that is to create more chances and score more goals. We used the advantage that we had and tactically we prepared for the second half.”

He warned the players it is their duty to make the chances count and that his duty is to guide them.

“Papic is not going to produce anything, players are going to produce the chances and score goals. My duty is to make them feel that it is possible and to try to score more goals than the opponent. Today, we scored six. We will see how many we are going to score the next week and the next week. We would try to score if the chance is there but if we are not trying then we are never going to score.”

It would be recalled that Hearts of Oak thrashed Dreams FC and things seemed to be on track, but they were stunned at Dormaa when Aduana Stars handed them a 2-0 defeat.

Hearts of Oak currently sit 2nd on the log with 11 points from 7 games.