‘With VAR, Ghana would’ve reached semi-final of 2010 World Cup’ – Kwesi Nyantakyi

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Fomer GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi Pulse Ghana

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot, allowing Uruguay to win 4-2 on penalties and progress to the semi-final.

Over 11 years after the event, Nyantakyi believes Adiyiah’s header crossed the line and had VAR been available, his effort would’ve been adjudged as a goal rather than a penalty.

“During the 2010 World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay, the ball Suarez cleared with his hand crossed the line & would have been declared a goal with VAR,” the ex-GFA boss said on Onua TV.

“John Mensah who was captain went pointing to his arm to the referee leading to the penalty rather.”

Meanwhile, Nyantakyi also called on the general public to unite and support the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 AFCON.