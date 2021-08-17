RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Wolfsburg appeal after being thrown out of German Cup over subs mix up

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Wolfsburg have been thrown out of the German Cup after their head coach Mark van Bommel made one substitution more than is allowed during a first-round tie

Wolfsburg have been thrown out of the German Cup after their head coach Mark van Bommel made one substitution more than is allowed during a first-round tie Creator: Tobias SCHWARZ
Wolfsburg have been thrown out of the German Cup after their head coach Mark van Bommel made one substitution more than is allowed during a first-round tie Creator: Tobias SCHWARZ

Bundesliga club Wolfsburg on Tuesday filed an appeal after being thrown out of the German Cup because their new coach Mark van Bommel made one more substitution than the rules allow during their first-round win.

Recommended articles

The mistake happened when Wolfsburg's cup tie at fourth-tier minnows Preussen Muenster on August 8 went to extra-time, during which Van Bommel made a sixth substitution. Competition rules allow only five changes.

It was an embarrassing mistake for the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder during his first competitive game in charge of the Wolves, who have qualified for the Champions League.

Wolfsburg won 3-1 at Muenster after extra time, but the hosts appealed to the German Football Association (DFB) when they realised the visitors' mistake.

After a five-hour hearing on Monday night, the DFB's sports court disqualified Wolfsburg, and awarded Muenster a 2-0 win, but the Bundesliga club filed an appeal less than 24 hours later.  

No date has been set for the appeal hearing, where it will be determined which club will go into the draw on August 29 for the second round.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

Messi sets sights on Champions League 'dream' as Paris goes crazy for new hero

Graphic with the achievements, personal records and most important moments in the career of Argentine football player Lionel Messi. Creator: Enric BONET-TORRA

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

‘Lizzy’s Sports Complex wasn’t profitable; I spent $1.5m each year to cover debts’ – Marcel Desailly

‘Lizzy’s Sports Complex wasn’t profitable; I spent $1.5m each year to cover debts’ – Marcel Desailly