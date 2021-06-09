Wolves appoint ex-Benfica boss Bruno Lage as new boss

The Portuguese led Benfica to the Primeira Liga title in his first season in management in 2019 but left the club the following year after failing to defend the crown.

"First of all, I'm very happy," Lage told the club's website. "It's a big opportunity. I'm very happy because I've returned to this country, and to be the manager of a big team.

"It’s a team and a club that wants to do history and a chance to compete in the Premier League. So, I'm happy, excited, with a big ambition to do great things for this club."

The 45-year-old has previous experience of working in Britain in coaching roles with Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City under Carlos Carvalhal.

"I was here (in Britain) for three years, so I know Wolves, but now, the best thing to do -- the next thing to do -- is to know everyone better," Lage said.