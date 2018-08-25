Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Wolves draw a "good point", insists Guardiola


Football Wolves draw a "good point", insists Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described his side's 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Wolves as a "good point" despite seeing the Premier League champions drop points for the first time this season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was satisfied with a 1-1 draw at Wolves play

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was satisfied with a 1-1 draw at Wolves

(AFP)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described his side's 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Wolves as a "good point" despite seeing the Premier League champions drop points for the first time this season.

Willy Boly controversially put the hosts in front just before the hour mark as the final touch from the defender came off his arm.

City responded thanks to Aymeric Laporte's first goal for the club, but were left to rue their luck as the visitors hit the woodwork three times through Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

"We conceded too many counter attacks, we were not settled but especially because we missed simple passes," said Guardiola.

"We created a lot of chances. Against a team with 10 men behind the ball, defensively well-organised, we created chances to win the game but it is a good point."

Guardiola, though, denied being held was a wake up call after a scintillating start to the season from City in beating Chelsea to win the Community Shield and sweeping aside Arsenal and Huddersfield in the Premier League.

"We played the same level we played this three or four games we played season and last season," added Guardiola.

"The chances we create, the last pass, the shots, three posts, some decisions in the box, we tried to do it, (but) of course we will improve because defensively we were not solid like we normally are."

Despite his side's good fortune, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes the Premier League newcomers were worthy of a point thanks to a more daring approach than normal from City's opponents.

"They (the players) knew it would be a tough challenge but we just go for it and played. We played in the way, the style, the shape we believe and of course individually they did fantastic."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Guardiola calm despite Man City stumble against Wolves Football Guardiola calm despite Man City stumble against Wolves
Football: Dortmund reject 'Bayern hunters' tag for Leipzig opener Football Dortmund reject 'Bayern hunters' tag for Leipzig opener
Photos: When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffour Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffour
Football: Lopetegui says collective effort needed to replace Ronaldo's goals Football Lopetegui says collective effort needed to replace Ronaldo's goals
Football: Ailing Arsenal star Ozil misses West Ham clash Football Ailing Arsenal star Ozil misses West Ham clash
Football: Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018 Football Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
2 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
3 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
4 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
5 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
8 Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains absence...bullet
9 Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey apologises after breaking...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World Cup...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly
English Premier League Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu gears up for Chelsea reunion
Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win Champions League this season
Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United
Serie A Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United