Wolves draw a "good point", insists Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described his side's 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Wolves as a "good point" despite seeing the Premier League champions drop points for the first time this season.

Willy Boly controversially put the hosts in front just before the hour mark as the final touch from the defender came off his arm.

City responded thanks to Aymeric Laporte's first goal for the club, but were left to rue their luck as the visitors hit the woodwork three times through Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

"We conceded too many counter attacks, we were not settled but especially because we missed simple passes," said Guardiola.

"We created a lot of chances. Against a team with 10 men behind the ball, defensively well-organised, we created chances to win the game but it is a good point."

Guardiola, though, denied being held was a wake up call after a scintillating start to the season from City in beating Chelsea to win the Community Shield and sweeping aside Arsenal and Huddersfield in the Premier League.

"We played the same level we played this three or four games we played season and last season," added Guardiola.

"The chances we create, the last pass, the shots, three posts, some decisions in the box, we tried to do it, (but) of course we will improve because defensively we were not solid like we normally are."

Despite his side's good fortune, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes the Premier League newcomers were worthy of a point thanks to a more daring approach than normal from City's opponents.

"They (the players) knew it would be a tough challenge but we just go for it and played. We played in the way, the style, the shape we believe and of course individually they did fantastic."