Wolves' Neto out for the season

Wolves defender Jonny will also have surgery this week to repair damage to ligaments in his right knee following a training injury last week.

The 27-year-old Spaniard only returned to action in February after a knee operation in August.

"Jonny saw a specialist for his knee ligament injury, and his surgery is also planned for later this week," the statement added.

No return date has yet been set for defender Fernando Marcal, who is "making good progress" after groin surgery in February.

Wolves also said midfielder Ruben Neves, who played in Friday's match, had tested positive for coronavirus and is now in self-isolation.