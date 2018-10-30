Pulse.com.gh logo
Woman Asamoah Gyan allegedly wants to marry after his divorce

Nina Atala, Asamaoh Gyan's alleged new woman.

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is once again in the news after reportedly filing for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

The 32-year-old is reported to have also demanded that a DNA paternity test be carried out on his three children after harbouring doubts over their legitimacy.

The Kayserispor striker is currently married to Gifty, with whom he has been together since 2003.

Gyan and Gifty, however, tied the knot in 2013 after having their second child, but have been encountering relationship problems in recent times.

Earlier reports by Ghanaweb indicated that the Black Stars skipper is currently in a love-affair with an Accra-based business woman.

play Nina Atala, the lady Gyan is said to marry after his divorce. (Ghanaweb)


It was also rumoured that the two are currently courting and set to marry after his divorce to his current wife Gifty.

However, further reports circulating in the media have identified the said woman as one Nina Atala.

play Asamoah Gyan's alleged new woman (Ghanaweb)

She is said to be the landlord of the building where Gyan’s new pub business is located in Osu.

Above are some photos of Gyan’s alleged new lover, Nina Atala.

