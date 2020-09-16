The Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, Mr Daniel Mckorley has expressed his excitement for being associated with the construction of the $5 million multi-purpose sports facility.

READ MORE: Today In History: Hearts becomes first African club to finish CAF Champions League group stage without scoring

A short handing over ceremony was held on Tuesday 15th September to mark the commencement of the project.

Mr. Daniel Mckoley took to his Facebook handle to express his excitement for the project and also indicated that it is one of the biggest initiatives of the McDan Foundation.

He posted: "Excited to see one of our biggest initiatives kick-off. Proud to be part of a brand which works tirelessly to make a positive difference in the lives of children, their families and the communities we serve".

Daniel Mckoley has been contributing immensely to the development of society through his enterprise, the McDan Group of Companies.

Aside from the upcoming project at Teshie, McDan has constructed an astroturf at La for the community.

It has been the training grounds of Ghana Premier League outfit Accra Great Olympics.