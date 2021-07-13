World-class Kevin Prince Boateng could’ve reached Messi’s level – Dutch coach

Burik, who is currently the assistant manager of Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen, added that he was pleased with the career Boateng has had.

"Even when Kevin came from the youth to the first team, his potential was immediately world-class," he stated, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"He can do things that you go to the stadium for. Even then he had the... attitude and simply showed what he can do.”

He continued: "He has become a great player but I actually expected that he would come even closer to the highest level of Messi.

“His passing game, the overview, speed, technique, and goal danger, he had it all. That he is now returning to Hertha is a wonderful story. As they say in Holland, the circle is round again."

Boateng recently returned to his boyhood club Hertha Berlin as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza.

The 34-year-old started his career at Hertha in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

The forward left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe.

His journeyman career has seen him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas.