World-class Kevin Prince Boateng could’ve reached Messi’s level – Dutch coach

Dutch coach Dick van Burik believes Kevin-Prince Boateng’s talent could’ve seen him reach the level of Lionel Messi.
According to him, the former Ghana international is blessed with everything, including speed, technique, and goal danger.
Burik, who is currently the assistant manager of Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen, added that he was pleased with the career Boateng has had.
"Even when Kevin came from the youth to the first team, his potential was immediately world-class," he stated, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
"He can do things that you go to the stadium for. Even then he had the... attitude and simply showed what he can do.”
He continued: "He has become a great player but I actually expected that he would come even closer to the highest level of Messi.
“His passing game, the overview, speed, technique, and goal danger, he had it all. That he is now returning to Hertha is a wonderful story. As they say in Holland, the circle is round again."
Boateng recently returned to his boyhood club Hertha Berlin as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza.
The 34-year-old started his career at Hertha in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.
The forward left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe.
His journeyman career has seen him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas.
Boateng played with Messi for a brief period when he joined Barcelona in January 2019 on a six-month loan deal.
