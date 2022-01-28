Mohammed Salisu has agreed to play in Ghana vs Nigeria play-off, says Uncle

Having suffered a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the Ghana FA is on the lookout to beef the squad with the best talents available.

So far all attempts to get Salisu to play for the Black Stars have proved futile, with the center-back rejecting a call-up to feature at the AFCON in Cameroon.

Speaking on the subject, the player’s uncle said he has informed the family of his decision to finally play for the national team.

“He will be playing for Ghana soon. He has assured us that he will play in the World Cup qualifiers,” Yakubu Ahmed told Kumasi-based Sikka FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“He cleared the air about his absence in the AFCON but assured of availability for the World Cup qualifiers.”

This comes after football administrator Alhaji Karim Grunsah disclosed that Salisu asked him to “stay away” when he tried to convince the defender to play for Ghana.

According to the King Faisal FC owner, he was tasked by the Black Stars management committee chairman to persuade the center-back but his attempts failed.

Salisu is currently one of the best young players in Europe, having made an impressive start to the season at Southampton.