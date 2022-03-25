The Ghana Black Stars team are set to do battle against the Super Eagles of Nigeria today, March 25, 2022, in Kumasi.
World Cup Qualifier: Here is how Ghanaians, celebs are rallying behind Black Stars
Its the way these personalities support the Black Stars for us.
This will be the first leg of the World Cup Qualifier between the two countries. The second leg will be played in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Of course, the game is a big deal for Ghanaians after the team's poor performance at the AFCON.
Some personalities and celebrities have declared their support for the team in beautiful photos.
Mostly clad in the Black Stars' jersey, here is a list of celebrities who have shown their utmost support for our beloved team, the Black Stars of Ghana.
