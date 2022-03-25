RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

World Cup Qualifier: Here is how Ghanaians, celebs are rallying behind Black Stars

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Its the way these personalities support the Black Stars for us.

Ghanaians
Ghanaians

The Ghana Black Stars team are set to do battle against the Super Eagles of Nigeria today, March 25, 2022, in Kumasi.

Recommended articles

This will be the first leg of the World Cup Qualifier between the two countries. The second leg will be played in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Of course, the game is a big deal for Ghanaians after the team's poor performance at the AFCON.

Some personalities and celebrities have declared their support for the team in beautiful photos.

Mostly clad in the Black Stars' jersey, here is a list of celebrities who have shown their utmost support for our beloved team, the Black Stars of Ghana.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana
Akuapem Poloo
Akuapem Poloo Pulse Ghana
Berla, Johnie and Cookietee
Berla, Johnie and Cookietee Pulse Ghana
Francis Xavier Sosu
Francis Xavier Sosu Pulse Ghana
Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana
John Boye
John Boye Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

OFFICIAL: Kudus, Partey and Afena-Gyan lead Ghana’s 27-man squad for Nigeria clash

OFFICIAL: Kudus, Partey and Afena-Gyan lead Ghana’s 27-man squad for Nigeria clash

'Is it a parachute?' Social media reacts to low plane ladder used by Nigeria at Kumasi Airport

Social media reacts to low plane ladder used by Nigeria at Kumasi Airport

Video: I think of Ghana as underachievers – Jay-Jay Okocha

Video: I think of Ghana as underachievers – Jay-Jay Okocha