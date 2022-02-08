RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

World Cup qualifiers: Ghana plays Nigeria on March 24 in first leg

Evans Effah

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has announced that Ghana will play Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday, March 24.

The Black Stars of Ghana massively underperformed at AFCON 2021

According to CAF, the play-off tie will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium.

CAF’sTuesday, February 8 communique also noted that the second leg encounter is scheduled for March 27, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The winner after the two legs will get one of five slots for Africa in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ghana are hoping to make a return to the global showpiece after missing out on the 2018 edition.

Nigeria, meanwhile, were in Russia and are confident of a second consecutive appearance.

Augustine Eguavoen will be on the Super Eagles’ bench after receiving the backing of Nigeria Football Federation to stay on as interim coach.

Ghana on the other hand are yet to employ a new coach after the sack of Milovan.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that government wants to hire London-born Ghanaian Chris Hughton as head coach for the Black Stars, but the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have a different candidate in mind.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

