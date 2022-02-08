CAF’sTuesday, February 8 communique also noted that the second leg encounter is scheduled for March 27, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The winner after the two legs will get one of five slots for Africa in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ghana are hoping to make a return to the global showpiece after missing out on the 2018 edition.

Nigeria, meanwhile, were in Russia and are confident of a second consecutive appearance.

Augustine Eguavoen will be on the Super Eagles’ bench after receiving the backing of Nigeria Football Federation to stay on as interim coach.

Ghana on the other hand are yet to employ a new coach after the sack of Milovan.