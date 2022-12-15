Western Regional Minister honours Mohammed Kudus with gold medal

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Takoradi, honoured the playmaker with a Commemorative Gold Coin Medal on behalf of the Ghana Gold Expo.
The Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has honoured Mohammed Kudus for his contribution to the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Kudus made a big impact for Ghana during the World Cup, having been a standout against both Portugal and South Korea.
He provided an assist in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group game and also scored twice in their win against South Korea.
Widely recognised as one of the promising stars of the tournament in Qatar, the Ajax midfielder has now been honoured by the Western Regional Minister.
Kudus attended the event in the company of close friends Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah.
Meanwhile, Inaki Williams believes international teammate Kudus will soon join a big club like Real Madrid or Barcelona.
The Athletic Bilbao forward is of the view that the 22-year-old is beginning to outgrow his current club Ajax Amsterdam.
I think Ajax is starting to get too small for him and hopefully he will make the leap to a big club soon,” Williams told Radio Marca.
“I would have liked him to have had a Basque family member to be able to bring him to Bilbao because he is a bomb, he is a machine. He is very complete and with his young age, he still has a lot of room for improvement.”
Replying to a question on whether he sees Kudus playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid anytime soon, he said: “Yes. I see him playing in a big club. He has plenty of potential and a great margin for improvement, his ceiling has not yet been seen at all. I think he may be a revelation before long.”
Kudus has been linked with a number of European clubs, including Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea.
