ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Western Regional Minister honours Mohammed Kudus with gold medal

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has honoured Mohammed Kudus for his contribution to the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Western Regional Minister honours Mohammed Kudus with gold medal
Western Regional Minister honours Mohammed Kudus with gold medal

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Takoradi, honoured the playmaker with a Commemorative Gold Coin Medal on behalf of the Ghana Gold Expo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kudus made a big impact for Ghana during the World Cup, having been a standout against both Portugal and South Korea.

He provided an assist in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group game and also scored twice in their win against South Korea.

Widely recognised as one of the promising stars of the tournament in Qatar, the Ajax midfielder has now been honoured by the Western Regional Minister.

Kudus attended the event in the company of close friends Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah.

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams believes international teammate Kudus will soon join a big club like Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Mohammed Kudus celebrating one of his goals against South Korea.
Mohammed Kudus celebrating one of his goals against South Korea. Pulse Ghana

The Athletic Bilbao forward is of the view that the 22-year-old is beginning to outgrow his current club Ajax Amsterdam.

I think Ajax is starting to get too small for him and hopefully he will make the leap to a big club soon,” Williams told Radio Marca.

“I would have liked him to have had a Basque family member to be able to bring him to Bilbao because he is a bomb, he is a machine. He is very complete and with his young age, he still has a lot of room for improvement.”

Mural put up in Nima to celebrate Mohammed Kudus
Mural put up in Nima to celebrate Mohammed Kudus Pulse Ghana

Replying to a question on whether he sees Kudus playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid anytime soon, he said: “Yes. I see him playing in a big club. He has plenty of potential and a great margin for improvement, his ceiling has not yet been seen at all. I think he may be a revelation before long.”

Kudus has been linked with a number of European clubs, including Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Walid Regragui: We’ll support France to beat Messi and Argentina in World Cup final

    Walid Regragui: We’ll support France to beat Messi and Argentina in World Cup final

  • Western Regional Minister honours Mohammed Kudus with gold medal

    Western Regional Minister honours Mohammed Kudus with gold medal

  • Yusif Basigi

    Yusif Basigi named new coach of Black Princesses

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

I pray Messi retires without winning the World Cup – Bridget Otoo

I pray Messi retires without winning the World Cup – Bridget Otoo

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe: Hearts must allow ungrateful Afriyie Barnieh to go

‘If Barnieh wants to be ungrateful, Hearts must let him go’ – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe