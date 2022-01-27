‘Would you advise me to play for Ghana if I were your son?” – Salisu to Alhaji Grunsah

Salisu is currently one of the best young players in Europe, having made an impressive start to the season at Southampton.

He has taken the Premier League by storm after starring in matches against Manchester United, Arsenal and recently Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has, however, so far refused to honour national team call-ups, including turning down an invitation to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

"The Black Stars Chairman tasked me to speak to Salisu because he's from Kumasi. I called his dad and he linked me to him,” Grunsah told Atinka FM, as quoted by sports journalist Saddick Adams.

“Salisu flatly told me to stay away from his matter. He questioned me that if he was my son, would I advise him to play for Ghana?"

He added: “I'm not the only person who has spoken to him. I know CK Akunnor went to him, he said he won't play. Even the GFA President said he found where his mother stays and went to her. I don't know what happened but the Salisu is not ready to play"

"He was angry when I called him. He insisted several times that I should stay out of the matter because he doesn't want to have any problem with me. I'm not going to involve myself in his matter again. I don't know the problem he has with the GFA but I will not call him again.”