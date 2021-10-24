Wydad 6-1 Hearts: Phobians exit Champions League after humiliating defeat in Morocco

Goals from Simon Nsuva, Ayman El Hassouni, Achraf Dari and Yahya Jabrane gave the hosts a healthy first-half lead, before Ayoub El Amloud and Nsuva added two more in the second half to complete the rout.

Patrick Razak got Hearts’ only consolation goal as the Ghana Premier League champions were humiliated on the road.

Wydad made a strong start to the game and scored twice within the opening seven minutes, thanks to goals from Nsuva and El Hassouni.

Both goals were similar and came as a result of the aforementioned attackers being left unmarked in the Hearts box.

Achraf Dari made it 3-0 to the Moroccan giants in the 20th minute before Yahya Jabrane converted from the penalty to ensure Wydad went into the halftime break with a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Wydad did not take their foot off the gas in the second half and it took just two minutes after the restart for Ayoub El Amloud to add another.

Samuel Boadu’s side also had themselves to blame after consistently playing a high line, which made them vulnerable at the back.

Msuva added a sixth goal after the hour mark to cap off a dominant performance by the hosts.

However, substitute Razak pulled one back for Hearts in the dying seconds of the game, as they were consigned to their worst ever defeat in Africa.