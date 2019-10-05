Banker and entrepreneur, Nana Yaa Konadu Agyemang, is set to take the media by storm with a new sports show, dubbed, 'Life After the Game'.

Yaa's passionate ambition to attract relevant sports personalities to her show is spelt out in very few words as she takes over as the new sports show on Joy Prime.

"I am always touched by the lives of our sports legends. Some of them are really struggling and need some support," Yaa said.

"The aim of this show is to delve into the lives of sports personalities who have retired as well as reveal the scant information about them."

Yaa is an alumnus of St. Roses' Senior High school, Central University and Coventry University in the UK - where she studied Engineering Management.

Produced by Wolf Media, 'Life After The Game’ can simply be described as a digest of the lifestyle and achievement of sports legends in Ghana and Africa.

The one-on-one sports talk show delves into the lives of sports personalities who have retired and are making headline news and are role models.

Catch Yaa Agyemang, on Joy Prime, every Sunday, at 10:00am as she brings you the best in the best interactions with sports icons.