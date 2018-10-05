Pulse.com.gh logo
Yahaya Mohammed reveals how Anas’ exposé is ending marriages


Number 12 Anas exposé destroying marriages of footballers - Yahaya Mohammed

  Published:
play Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars captain Yahaya Mohammed has disclosed that there have been many breakups involving local footballers since the premiere of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé.

The award-winning undercover journalist aired his documentary in June, which focused on the corruption and rots in Ghana football.

The said exposé captured over 77 Ghanaians referees and football officials allegedly accepting cash gifts to compromise their respective positions.

The damning content of the documentary has led to the resignation of Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantaktyi, whiles the local league is also currently suspended.

Yahaya Mohammed says the inactivity of football in the country has made life very difficult for most players.

According to him, most players have been involved in breakups because they do not have money to cater for their spouses and family.

"Things are hard for us because there is no football in the country, that's our only job,” The Aduana Stars skipper told Nhyira FM

 

"We all want our football to be better but at least organising a competition with an appearances could have helped us to get something to take care of our families."

 

"As a captain, most players have complained to me about break-ups in their relationships because they can't cater for their families."

 

His comments come after another referee who was captured in the exposé, David Agyin, said he has been unable to satisfy his wife in bed since the premiere of the documentary.

