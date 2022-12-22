Dabo is of the view that winning the World Cup does not make Messi the greatest player of all time, insisting that status is reserved for Ronaldo.
‘Messi has done well to win World Cup but Ronaldo still better’ – Yaw Dabo
Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo believes Cristiano Ronaldo is still the better player despite rival Lionel Messi winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
“Many players have won the World Cup, but that doesn’t make them the greatest. Otamendi won the World Cup this year, so does it mean he is better than Van Dijk?” the comic actor said on UTV.
“It’s the same for Ronaldo. He could not win the tournament, but still I value him as the greatest in the world.”
Asked if he believes Ronaldo is better than Messi, he responded: “It’s a matter of opinion, we can’t all see things the same way.
“Messi has done well to win the World Cup, but I’m yet to witness a tournament where one team was awarded penalties in almost every game. I’m talking about Argentina.”
Messi cemented his place in football history after leading his country to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the coveted trophy.
The South Americans rose into a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Messi and Angel di Maria.
However, France came back from behind to draw level, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to send the game into extra time.
Messi again put Argentina ahead in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe responded by completing his hat-trick as the game ended 3-3.
In the ensuing penalty shootout, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed as Lionel Scaloni’s side won 4-2 on penalties to take the trophy home.
The Argentina captain has since been heralded as the greatest footballer of all time after adding the World Cup to his glamorous list of trophies.
