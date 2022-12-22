ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Messi has done well to win World Cup but Ronaldo still better’ – Yaw Dabo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo believes Cristiano Ronaldo is still the better player despite rival Lionel Messi winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

‘Messi has done well to win World Cup but Ronaldo still better’ – Yaw Dabo
‘Messi has done well to win World Cup but Ronaldo still better’ – Yaw Dabo

Dabo is of the view that winning the World Cup does not make Messi the greatest player of all time, insisting that status is reserved for Ronaldo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“Many players have won the World Cup, but that doesn’t make them the greatest. Otamendi won the World Cup this year, so does it mean he is better than Van Dijk?” the comic actor said on UTV.

“It’s the same for Ronaldo. He could not win the tournament, but still I value him as the greatest in the world.”

Yaw Dabo
Yaw Dabo Pulse Ghana

Asked if he believes Ronaldo is better than Messi, he responded: “It’s a matter of opinion, we can’t all see things the same way.

“Messi has done well to win the World Cup, but I’m yet to witness a tournament where one team was awarded penalties in almost every game. I’m talking about Argentina.”

Messi cemented his place in football history after leading his country to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the coveted trophy.

Lionel Messi lifts World Cup trophy for the first time.Martin Meissner/AP
Lionel Messi lifts World Cup trophy for the first time.Martin Meissner/AP Business Insider USA

The South Americans rose into a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Messi and Angel di Maria.

However, France came back from behind to draw level, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to send the game into extra time.

Messi again put Argentina ahead in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe responded by completing his hat-trick as the game ended 3-3.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed as Lionel Scaloni’s side won 4-2 on penalties to take the trophy home.

The Argentina captain has since been heralded as the greatest footballer of all time after adding the World Cup to his glamorous list of trophies.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • ‘Messi has done well to win World Cup but Ronaldo still better’ – Yaw Dabo

    ‘Messi has done well to win World Cup but Ronaldo still better’ – Yaw Dabo

  • Prince Tagoe remanded in custody for allegedly defrauding George Boateng of $40,000

    Prince Tagoe remanded in custody for allegedly defrauding George Boateng of $40,000

  • Lionel Messi leads list of highest-paid athletes in 2022; here’re the top 10

    Lionel Messi leads list of highest-paid athletes in 2022; here’re the top 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram

Ghana finishes Qatar 2022 World Cup as 24th best team

Ghana finishes Qatar 2022 World Cup as 24th best team