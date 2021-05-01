Yaw Preko appointed national U-15 coach

The Medeama coach takes over from Samuel Boadu, who has been assigned as the assistant of the Black Satellites.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Former Black Stars winger, Yaw Preko has been appointed the head coach of the national U-15 team.
The Medeama coach takes over from Samuel Boadu, who has been assigned as the assistant of the Black Satellites.
This new appointment was announced in a statement by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
Yaw Preko, a former player of Accra Hearts of Oak also played for Anderlecht, Fenebahce, Gaziantepspor, Halmstads and Al Ettifaq FC.
Yaw Preko won over 65 caps for Ghana during an International career that spanned 15 years. He currently works as head coach of Premier League side Medeama SC.
Below is the full technical team
National U-15 Technical Team:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh