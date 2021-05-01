RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Yaw Preko appointed national U-15 coach

Authors:

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars winger, Yaw Preko has been appointed the head coach of the national U-15 team.

Yaw Preko
Yaw Preko Pulse Ghana

The Medeama coach takes over from Samuel Boadu, who has been assigned as the assistant of the Black Satellites.

This new appointment was announced in a statement by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Yaw Preko, a former player of Accra Hearts of Oak also played for Anderlecht, Fenebahce, Gaziantepspor, Halmstads and Al Ettifaq FC.

Yaw Preko won over 65 caps for Ghana during an International career that spanned 15 years. He currently works as head coach of Premier League side Medeama SC.

Yaw Preko
Yaw Preko Pulse Ghana

Below is the full technical team

National U-15 Technical Team:

  1. Yaw Preko - Head Coach
  2. Ntow Gyan - Assistant Coach / Scout - Middle Belt
  3. Jacob Nettey - Physical Trainer / Scout – Southern Belt
  4. Hamza Mohammed - Assistant Coach/ Scout - Northern Belt
  5. Isaac Amoako - Goalkeepers Trainer
  6. Lawrence Adjah Tetteh - Welfare Officer
  7. Issah Abdullah - Equipment Officer
  8. Kelvin Osafo Marfo - Team Doctor

Evans Annang Evans Annang

