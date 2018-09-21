Pulse.com.gh logo
Yaya Toure's agent posts voodoo doll cartoon of Pep Guardiola


Dimitry Seluk posted a controversial voodoo doll cartoon of Pep Guardiola after Manchester City's Champions League defeat by Lyon

  Published: , Refreshed:
play

Yaya Toure's agent Dimitry Seluk posted a controversial voodoo doll cartoon of Pep Guardiola after Manchester City's Champions League defeat by Lyon on Wednesday.

play Yaya Toure's agent Dimitry Seluk (right) has taken another swipe at Pep Guardiola

Seluk, who has been embroiled in a long-standing feud with the City boss over his perceived treatment of Toure, uploaded the image to his Twitter feed following the Premier League champions' surprise 2-1 home defeat in their Champions League opener.

The cartoon shows what appears to be Toure dressed as an African Witch Doctor sticking pins in a voodoo doll, with Guardiola elsewhere feeling a sharp pain in his backside.

play

 

It is the latest in a series of digs at Guardiola after Toure left City under a cloud to join Olympiacos this summer.

The midfielder was a key player in two Premier League titles during a glittering start to his spell in England, but later saw his game-time reduce considerably under the Catalan boss, causing friction. He won a third title at City last season playing only a bit-part role.

play Seluk posted a controversial voodoo doll cartoon on Twitter of the Manchester City boss

 

Both Toure and Seluk accused the City manager of having an agenda against African players - with the agent going a step further and suggesting that Guardiola was cursed to never win the Champions League again after his actions.

'He turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City,' Seluk said earlier this year.

