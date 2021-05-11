Yilmaz, Mbappe and Neymar nominated for Ligue 1 player of the year

Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder and Lyon forward Memphis Depay make up the list.

Turkey veteran Yilmaz has hit a rich vein of form in the closing stages of the campaign, netting six times in five matches to put Lille on the brink of a shock title success.

Lille need just four points from their final two games against Saint-Etienne and Angers to secure their first Ligue 1 triumph since 2011.

Reigning champions PSG are in danger of failing to win the league for only the second time in nine seasons.