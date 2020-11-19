You can get a perfect score if you followed matchday 1 of 2020/2021 GPL
The matchday one of the Ghana Premier league (GPL) started last weekend and it has already generated much excitement.
All the following player featured for their respective clubs except?
Mathew Anim Cudjoe
Fatau Dauda
Asamoah Gyan
Felix Annan
Asamoah Gyan Next question
The first Ghana Premier League team Asamoah Gyan played for was?
Gt. Olympics
Asante Kotoko
King Faisal
Liberty Professionals
Liberty Professionals Next question
Which of the following Ghana Premier League sides recorded about three cases of Coronavirus before the start of the league?
Hearts of Oak
Asante Kotoko
Legon Cities
Ashanti Gold
Hearts of Oak Next question
Asante Kotoko play their home matches this season in?
Cape Coast
Kumasi
Accra
Sunyani
Accra Next question
Which club held Asante Kotoko to a one all draw on matchday?
Bechem United
Liberty Professionals
Medeama
Techiman Eleven Wonders
Techiman Eleven Wonders Next question
The only team that won their league game on matchday one was?
Gt. Olympics
Asante Kotoko
King Faisal
WAFA
WAFA Next question
Which stadium is going to host the highest number of clubs this season?
Accra Sports Stadium
Cape Coast Sports Stadium
Kumasi Sports Stadium
Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium
Accra Sports Stadium Next question
