  1. Sports
  2. Football

You can get a perfect score if you followed matchday 1 of 2020/2021 GPL

Thomas Freeman Yeboah
The matchday one of the Ghana Premier league (GPL) started last weekend and it has already generated much excitement.

All the following player featured for their respective clubs except?

Mathew Anim Cudjoe
Fatau Dauda
Asamoah Gyan
Felix Annan
Asamoah Gyan Next question

The first Ghana Premier League team Asamoah Gyan played for was?

Gt. Olympics
Asante Kotoko
King Faisal
Liberty Professionals
Liberty Professionals Next question

Which of the following Ghana Premier League sides recorded about three cases of Coronavirus before the start of the league?

Hearts of Oak
Asante Kotoko
Legon Cities
Ashanti Gold
Hearts of Oak Next question

Asante Kotoko play their home matches this season in?

Cape Coast
Kumasi
Accra
Sunyani
Accra Next question

Which club held Asante Kotoko to a one all draw on matchday?

Bechem United
Liberty Professionals
Medeama
Techiman Eleven Wonders
Techiman Eleven Wonders Next question

The only team that won their league game on matchday one was?

Gt. Olympics
Asante Kotoko
King Faisal
WAFA
WAFA Next question

Which stadium is going to host the highest number of clubs this season?

Accra Sports Stadium
Cape Coast Sports Stadium
Kumasi Sports Stadium
Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium
Accra Sports Stadium Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Thomas Freeman Yeboah
Thomas Freeman Yeboah More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh