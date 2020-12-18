You can get a perfect score if you have watched any of Legon Cities' games Gyan featured
Take this quiz to test how you have been following Asamoah Gyan at Legon Cities since he returned to the Ghana Premier League after 17 years stint abroad.
How many goals have Asamoah Gyan scored for Legon Cities?
Three
One
Two
None
None Next question
Which Black Stars player shares the same dressing room with Gyan at Legon Cities?
Fatau Dauda
John Mensah
Yayaha Mohammed
Richard Ofori
Fatau Dauda Next question
Who is the coach of Asamoah Gyan at Legon Cities?
David Duncan
Bashir Hayford
Maxwell Konadu
Annor Walker
Bashir Hayford Next question
Which team defeated Asamoah Gyan’s Legon Cities 3-0 on matchday 2 of the GPL?
Asante Kotoko
Medeama
Hearts of Oak
Great Olympics
Great Olympics Next question
How many games have Asamoah Gyan’s Legon Cities won this season?
Three
One
None
Two
None Next question
What is Asamoah Gyan's jersey number at Legon Cities?
9
10
3
13
3 Next question
Share your score:
