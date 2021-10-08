RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

You can hire me to dance in music videos and at parties – Referee Somo

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Viral dancing referee Alexander Cofie, popularly known as Referee Somo, says he’s ready to accept gigs to perform at events.

According to him, musicians who want him to dance in their music videos can also make him an offer and he’ll readily accept it.

Referee Somo went viral on social media after videos showed him dancing to entertain fans during an exhibition fixture.

His style of refereeing, which combines entertainment and comic dancing, has endeared him to many fans in Bukom, where he resides.

Speaking to Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview, he disclosed that he was ready to extend his dancing performances into music videos and parties.

“I can dance in music videos. If you want me to perform at your parties too, I can do that. You can contact me on my social media handles,” he said.

Meanwhile, Referee Somo is not a licensed FIFA referee and currently only officiates exhibition matches at inter-community level.

He has, however, officiated friendly matches involving some Ghana Premier League and Division One teams in recent months.

