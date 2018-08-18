Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'You can't buy class': Mourinho slams City over documentary


Football 'You can't buy class': Mourinho slams City over documentary

Jose Mourinho accused Manchester City of lacking class in a scathing response to his own appearances in a documentary series about the Premier League champions.

  • Published:
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is unhappy with his role in a documentary about Manchester City play

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is unhappy with his role in a documentary about Manchester City

(AFP)

Jose Mourinho accused Manchester City of lacking class in a scathing response to his own appearances in a documentary series about the Premier League champions.

The eight-part series, 'All or Nothing' was released by streaming service Amazon last week amid much fanfare.

The fly-on-the-wall episodes focus on Pep Guardiola's magnificent efforts in winning last season's English title, with the producers boasting of their unprecedented access to the champions over the season.

But the Manchester United manager was surprised, and clearly angered, by the number of times he appears, or is the subject of comments, in the series.

"I haven't seen it but I know a few things about the movie," Mourinho told reporters ahead of Sunday's clash at Brighton.

"You don't need to be disrespectful to have a fantastic movie.

"My reaction is if you are a rich club you can buy top players, you cannot buy class. That is my first reaction.

"The second reaction is because I am in the movie I could ask for some royalties.

"But if they send me one of the shirts they had in the tunnel when we played there, the shirts that were saying 'We did it on derby day.' If they send me one of these shirts, I give up about the royalties."

The last comment referred to the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium in April when City had printed souvenirs in expectation of clinching the title against Mourinho's men, only for United to come from behind to win 3-2, delaying the title celebrations by two weeks.

The champions have claimed this week that they had no editorial control over Amazon, but a number of reviews have commented on how heavily Mourinho and United figure.

Park the bus jibes

The footage features the Old Trafford derby, won impressively by City in December, and has the narrator, Oscar-winning actor Ben Kingsley commenting: "It is Guardiola versus Mourinho once more. Possession versus defence; attacking football versus park-the-bus."

There are also scenes of City supporters chanting "Park the bus" during the derby, as well as Mourinho's post-match press briefing at Old Trafford in which he claims, unconvincingly, that his team had not just been outplayed by Guardiola's.

City's player-of-the-year Kevin De Bruyne, allowed to leave Chelsea by Mourinho when he was in charge at Stamford Bridge, is also central to the documentary.

Mourinho is shown at a Champions League press conference in the autumn of 2013 being grilled about De Bruyne's absence and storming out after explaining that the Belgian had trained poorly and played badly in a League Cup tie with Swindon.

Asked whether that clip, in particular, had annoyed him, Mourinho joked: "You know, a movie without me doesn't sell much. I needed to be there."

Coincidentally, the documentary was premiered on the day that De Bruyne was injured in training, a knee ligament problem that will sideline him for three months.

Mourinho, however, does not expect the defending champions to suffer much due to the Belgian's absence.

"I think they have a fantastic squad," he said.

"De Bruyne is a fantastic player, but for him to be out a few weeks, I don't think it's a drama for them.

"They won the Community shield and at the Emirates without De Bruyne. They are a fantastic team and it's not a drama for them to lose a player for a few weeks."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence
Football: Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure Football Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure
Football: Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho? Football Does early defeat spell beginning of the end for Mourinho?
Weekend Wrap: Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend Weekend Wrap Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend
Profile: Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro Profile Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro
Trolls: The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
2 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu dropped from Newcastle...bullet
5 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea City fans troll Jordan...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian players to watch this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

The league took a two-month break for the June-July World Cup, leaving teams with a punishing schedule to make up for lost time
Football Chinese Super League down to wire in 'fierce battle'
Josef Martinez tied Major League Soccer's single-season scoring record when he hammered in his 27th goal
Football Atlanta's Martinez matches MLS single-season scoring record
On target: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the second goal
Football No Ronaldo, no Zidane, no problem as Real start La Liga with victory
Shock: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Inter Milan
Football Inter Milan shocked in Serie A opener, Dzeko hits Roma stunner