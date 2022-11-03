RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'You don't always get what you deserve'- Ten Hag after Manchester United's win over Real Sociedad

Joba Ogunwale

The Dutch tactician led Manchester United to a win over the Spanish side, but it was not enough to secure the top spot in their Europa League group.

Erik Ten Hag believes Manchester United were unlucky to finish second in their Europa League group
Erik Ten Hag believes Manchester United were unlucky to finish second in their Europa League group

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag says his side deserved more after they finished second in their Europa League group.

Recommended articles

Manchester United wrapped up their Europa League group campaign with a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad at Anoeta on Thursday evening.

Alejandro Garnacho's 17th-minute strike was all United to seal the three points in Spain. However, despite their win, United finished second behind Sociedad, meaning they will play a round of 16 tie against a side from the Champions League.

Garnacho scored the only goal in United's win over Sociedad
Garnacho scored the only goal in United's win over Sociedad AFP

The Red Devils needed to win by two goals to qualify for the quarter-finals as group winners, but they could only score a goal in Spain.

However, Ten Hag insists his side did not get what they deserved, pointing to the penalty Sociedad got in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

"You don’t always get what you deserve: the first leg, they got a penalty which wasn’t a penalty," Ten Hag said after the game.

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag AFP

Ten Hag also spoke about his substitutions after he sparked a surprise by playing Harry Maguire up front. The former Ajax revealed he had to change things because the players were not doing the basics right.

"To bring extra offensive players in [was the idea], but in that moment, we were too erratic, we didn't work that good on the ball anymore, and so we bring less balls in the box. That process didn't work well," he added.

However, the former Ajax manager praised the goalscorer, Garnacho, saying he hopes the youngster keeps up the momentum.

"I hope he [Garnacho] can keep the process going. He was a threat, he scored a goal, he was reliable defending. If he can keep this going, then I am really happy," Ten Hag added.

United will find out their round of 16 opponent on Monday, November 7.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Erik Ten Hag believes Manchester United were unlucky to finish second in their Europa League group

    'You don't always get what you deserve'- Ten Hag after Manchester United's win over Real Sociedad

  • Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura and Gianni Infantino

    Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

  • United defeated Sociedad 1-0 in their final group game in the Europa League

    'The boy is phenomenal'- Alejandro Garnacho earns plaudits following United win against Real Sociedad

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Black Stars players

Ghana Black Stars: Here are all the players available for Qatar 2022 selection