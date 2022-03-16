‘You have no Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s golden team has passed’ – Nigeria FA official

Ayo Olu Ibidapo is of the view that the Black Stars no longer boast the golden team that had the likes of Asamoah Gyan.
The Media Officer of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), believes Ghana is no longer as good as they used to be since their golden generation has passed.
Ghana will host the Super Eagles next week before travelling to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for the return fixture.
The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
"We have already started serious preparations for the game against Ghana. We will arrive in Ghana with a Chartered flight,” Ibidapo told Oyerepa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
"Nigerians need this World Cup more than Ghana. That golden team of Ghana is appreciated and respected though. There is no Asamoah Gyan in the Ghana squad.”
Meanwhile, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff game between Ghana and Nigeria.
This comes after the stadium was granted a one-match approval by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the big game.
The Cape Coast Stadium was originally supposed to host the first leg in Ghana, but the ground was deemed unfit to host the game after Ghana’s 65th Independence Day parade was held there.
A statement from CAF’s Development Officer, Raul Chipenda and sent to the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. and copied to FIFA, CAF said a one-match approval has been granted for the Baba Yara Stadium to be used for the playoff game.
