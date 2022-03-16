‘You have no Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s golden team has passed’ – Nigeria FA official

Ghana will host the Super Eagles next week before travelling to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for the return fixture.

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

"We have already started serious preparations for the game against Ghana. We will arrive in Ghana with a Chartered flight,” Ibidapo told Oyerepa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"Nigerians need this World Cup more than Ghana. That golden team of Ghana is appreciated and respected though. There is no Asamoah Gyan in the Ghana squad.”

Meanwhile, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff game between Ghana and Nigeria.

This comes after the stadium was granted a one-match approval by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the big game.

The Cape Coast Stadium was originally supposed to host the first leg in Ghana, but the ground was deemed unfit to host the game after Ghana’s 65th Independence Day parade was held there.