You will get a perfect score if you are an admirer of J.J Rawlings passion for sports
Take this quiz to test your knowledge on the immense impact of Jerry Rawlings who was the Head of State and the President of Ghana from 1981 to 2001 in sports.
1.Ghana hosted which of the following Africa Cup of Nations during the reign of Jerry John Rawlings?
AFCON 1992
AFCON 1996
AFCON 1998
AFCON 2000
AFCON 2000 Next question
2.Ghana last won the Africa Cup of Nations in which year?
1982
1992
1996
2000
1982 Next question
3.How many FIFA U-17 World Cups did Ghana win during Jerry John Rawlings tenure?
One
Two
Three
Four
Two Next question
Ghana reached the final of all these football competitions during Rawlings term of office except?
FIFA U-17 World Cup
FIFA U-20 World Cup
Summer Olympics
Africa Cup of Nations
Summer Olympics Next question
Ghana became the first African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup under whose presidency?
Jerry John Rawlings
John Agyekum Kuffour
John Dramani Mahama
John Evans Atta Mills
John Evans Atta Mills Next question
Who was the Sports Minister during J.J Rawlings presidency?
Commodore Mensah
E.T Mensah
Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe
Herbert Mensah
E.T Mensah Next question
Which two Ghanaian clubs won the Africa inter-continental championship during Jerry John Rawlings reign?
Kotoko and Ashanti Gold
Hearts and Ashanti Gold
Kotoko and Hearts of Oak
Hearts and Liberty Professionals
Kotoko and Hearts of Oak Next question
All the following boxers won Ghana a world title in boxing during J.J Rawlings tenure except?
Nana Yaw Barimah
Iyke Quartey
D.K Poison
Azumah Nelson
D.K Poison Next question
Which Ghanaian club reached the final of the Africa Champions Cup in 1993, but lost to Zamalek?
Asante Kotoko
Hearts of Oak
Ashanti Gold
RTU
Asante Kotoko Next question
Ghana defeated which country to win the 1999 African Youth Championship on home soil?
Ivory Coast
Morocco
Nigeria
Egypt
Nigeria Next question
Share your score:
