Young football boss Jack Sullivan: Making the right noises

Well, these are all the mundane, regular things the general 19-year-olds tend to take up at such a young age, even though it is the last year of their teenage years. Stepping out of teenage means we shoulder more responsibilities and there’s a 19-year old whose inspiring journey we can now follow because the same is being documented in a BBC Three series. If you are into soccer bet online, we are sure you probably know about it.

Jack Sullivan: Can he manage the team right?

So, what can be the story that even convinced the BBC to show it to the whole world? It is that of the19-year young football manager Jack Sullivan who, at this young age, has been made responsible for managing the West Ham United women’s team. This has earned him the title of being the youngest football manager in the UK, a story inspiring and awesome enough for the BBC to cover it.

The show is titled Britain’s Youngest Football Boss which will be following his journey as he manoeuvres to transform the fortune of the team as it stands on the brink of a huge opportunity i.e., to make a debut at the professional Women’s Super League. Along 21 again, Britain’s Youngest Football Boss brings a new tonality to the character of the channel as it zooms in on the success and failures of these young superstars in their own right.

What does it mean to be the youngest football boss?

The channel’s controller Damian Kavanagh has expressed his delight at launching these two new commissions. Britain’s Youngest Football Boss will have one of the two commissions by BBC three which intends to throw some light on the experiences of a young adult in the present world. This show will not only gives its audience full behind the scenes access of what goes into making a football manager in the present scenario of intense competition in the industry but will also evaluate whether Jack succeeds at it.

The bonus is that we also get to witness the hardships that women footballers and sportspersons, in general, have to face before they can debut in the Super League, their first big platform.

About Jack Sullivan

Jack Sullivan is the son of David Sullivan who is the chairman of West Ham United. Jack was given the job by his father which happened to be his first professional job after graduating from school at the age of 16. This says a lot about the fact that not only is Jack awfully young for his role but also largely inexperienced in the field.

For him to lead the team into the Super League after going through some huge necessary transformations is something that will be interesting to witness through the show. The characters that these shows, Youngest Football Boss and 21 Again, intends to portray are not only extremely interesting but also extremely relatable in that they are real-life and not fictional ones.