Young girls who are fans of Columbus Crew have raised funds to support Jonathan Mensah charity foundation.

Jonathan Mensah’s GoFundMe campaign is aimed at raising funds to support an orphanage through the purchase of a van to transport the orphans to and from school.

Young girls numbering 15 with the oldest being 12 years who were touched by Jonathan Mensah’s quest to put smiles on the faces of orphans helped in their own ways to raise funds to support the cause: these girls sold baked goods, raffle tickets, the club merchandise and handmade bracelets to raise the funds.

Jonathan Mensah’s foundation has contributed in diverse ways to the survival of the orphanage by assisting in the provision of food, clothing and other items.

The Columbus Crew centre backed stunned by what the girls did said “They were like, ’Hey, we really like what you’re doing back in Ghana ... and we’d really like to help you in anyway that we can.”

“It was just shocking and overwhelming for me. They’re little kids. Whenever they want to do something, I think they get it done.”

Jonathan Mensah has been at Columbus Crew since 2017.

The former Evian defender who has represented Ghana at two different FIFA World Cups has been snubbed in recent national team call-ups and he is danger of missing out on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next two months.