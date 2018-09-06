Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Young USA squad face Neymar and star-studded Brazil


Football Young USA squad face Neymar and star-studded Brazil

Superstar attacker Neymar leads a powerful Brazil side into a pair of North American friendlies starting Friday against a young United States lineup eager to test itself against world powers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
World Cup starters Neymar and Philippe Coutinho are in a powerful Brazilian squad for two North American friendlies play

World Cup starters Neymar and Philippe Coutinho are in a powerful Brazilian squad for two North American friendlies

(AFP/File)

Superstar attacker Neymar leads a powerful Brazil side into a pair of North American friendlies starting Friday against a young United States lineup eager to test itself against world powers.

The 26-year-old maestro for Paris Saint-Germain is among 13 players on the Brazilian roster from this year's World Cup side. Others include fellow forwards Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool, Real Madrid's Casemiro and Chelsea's Willian in midfield, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and defenders Thiago Silva of Paris Saint-Germain and Filipe Luis of Atletico Madrid.

"On the world stage, they are a team that gets everyone's attention," US coach Dave Sarachan said. "They have quality from top to bottom and the opportunity to play a team with that kind of pedigree is invaluable, regardless of who they bring. In this case, they are bringing a strong, experienced group."

The Americans, whose failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia sparked a leadership turnover and handoff to a new generation of talent, have lost 17 of 18 meetings with Brazil, their lone win by 1-0 coming in the 1998 Gold Cup semi-finals.

It's the first meeting between the teams since a Neymar brace lifted five-time World Cup champion Brazil to a 4-1 victory in 2015 at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

A US squad with an average age of 23 includes PSG midfielder Tim Weah, the 18-year-old son of Liberian president and retired striker George Weah, and Julian Green, a 23-year-old midfielder who scored in a 1-1 draw at France in June.

"Tim Weah has been included in our roster primarily because he is coming off a very good preseason with PSG's first team, has logged a lot of first-team minutes and already has a goal to his name this season," Sarachan said. "Timmy has earned the right to be called in."

The third-ranked Brazilians, who also play El Salvador on Tuesday in Landover, Maryland, are playing their first match since a 2-1 loss to Belgium in the World Cup quarter-finals in July.

US head coach Dave Sarachan is ready to face Neymar and Brazil play

US head coach Dave Sarachan is ready to face Neymar and Brazil

(AFP)

The Americans, who entertain arch-rivals Mexico on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, face Colombia in Tampa, Florida, next month and conclude their 2018 campaign with friendlies away to England and Italy in November.

"We've established a core of players that I felt good about offering opportunities," Sarachan said. "We're using the opportunity against these high-powered opponents to continue building on the foundation that we've laid. We felt it was right to continue allowing this group to get valuable experience."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mohamed Salah: Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the Champions League final against Liverpool Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the Champions League final against Liverpool
Indiscipline: Sergio Ramos is third on the list of most red carded players of all-time Indiscipline Sergio Ramos is third on the list of most red carded players of all-time
Ghana: We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayew Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayew
Today In History: Ghana beat Sudan to qualify for 2010 FIFA World Cup Today In History Ghana beat Sudan to qualify for 2010 FIFA World Cup
Football: Japan and Chile call off friendly after earthquake Football Japan and Chile call off friendly after earthquake
2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Kenya announce final squad for Ghana clash 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kenya announce final squad for Ghana clash

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from...bullet
4 AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars trainingbullet
5 Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 daysbullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she...bullet
9 La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s recordbullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage
Germany vs France Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage
Bairstow managed just six runs in two innings as a specialist batsman in the fourth Test
Football England's Bairstow to keep wicket in India finale
Transfer Liberty Professionals star Amoh Attipoe joins Spanish side Extremadura UD
Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is reported to be interested in buying third division Italian team Monza.
Football Berlusconi interested in buying Serie C club Monza - reports