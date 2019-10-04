The Ghanaian midfielder has stepped up his game, having been bossing the heart of the park lately, crowning it with a goal against Lokomotiv Moscow in the midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Diego Simeone in the course of the week praised Partey and Alfredo Santaelena has followed suit, describing the influence of the Black Stars midfield enforce in Atletico Madrid.

"You could see how good he would become ever since he arrived at the academy," Santaelena told MARCA.

"Right now, he's the boss of the team, the Gabi [Fernandez] that played in front of the back four for all those years.

"Cholo went for him quickly because when you see a boy with this quality, who is a wonder physically and who improves tactically and grows, well he was always going to end up among the elite.

"Santaelena admitted that he noticed Thomas' qualities even at a young age and, after loan spells at Real Mallorca and Almeria, the midfielder is proving his worth in the Atletico team.

"Thomas was very intelligent, he learned quickly, and he was one of the most important players in the academy at the time," Santaelena noted.

"He had very good technical and physical qualities. He improved a lot on the tactical side [of the game] because that was where he needed to improve the most. But he was impressive.

"And you could also see the mind that he had: with his feet on the ground and things very clearly set out. He had everything [he needed] in order to reach the elite.

"Right now, he's the talisman in the [Atletico] team. He's improved so much. Physically he's a wonder, he fills space very well, he's much more organised tactically, he's always well-positioned and he's good on the ball...

"He does a great job and makes Atletico tick. With Koke and Saul [Niguez] alongside him in the centre of midfield, he has lots of support.

"Thomas already has two goals this season, including a late winner against Eibar at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, and some are suggesting that his form is putting him among the best in the world in his position."He's stood out in the last few games," Santaelena went on.

"The reverse passes that he played against Real Madrid and Lokomotiv [were executed so well] because he's very good technically.

"What's happening now is that he's moved up the hierarchy in the team thanks to his experience. Despite being young, he's already one of the veterans of the squad. And therefore, he also knows the trust that Cholo has in him. Thomas has earned it.

"What if he was German?Thomas was born in Ghana but moved to Spain as a teenager to sign for Atletico, and Santaelena believes that has given him a disadvantage compared with foreign players arriving later in their careers.

"It's the problem we have in Spain, those that come from abroad are always given more importance," he declared.

"Thomas comes from the academy and we have to be proud, not just of this but that he's competing with the best players on the planet."

Santaelena compared Thomas to two former Atletico midfielders: Bernd Schuster and Juan Vizcaino.

"The German [Schuster] was the German... he was very good as well," he said.

"And Vizcaino is like [Thomas] as a tackler, but I don't want to compare him with anyone. Thomas has his own style.

"And he can also play further forward thanks to his attacking threat - even full-back!"He's the versatile type of player that every coach wants in their team."