Yuck! Ghanaians react to Black Stars away jersey for World Cup

The images have since gone viral on the internet.

PUMA unveiled the Black Stars away kit on Monday, August 29 on their social media handle.

The other national football teams will also wear the newly designed kits (home/away) in competitions.

The jersey is dominated by red and has the design of the Ghanaian flag on the chest.

PUMA in May unveiled the Black Stars home kit ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

The clean design in white features the striking red, gold, and green colours of the national flag on the sleeve cuffs.

This time, the home shirt has a new collar design having a yellow colour as well as the puma tag showing inside and at the button left side of the shirt.

All lined up in horizontal order, the puma logo comes with the text on the right side of the chest, with a bold Black Star at the centre and the logo of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) occupying the left side.

The new Ghana jersey – which will be worn at the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup – is inspired by iconic moments from national team history – including the 3-2 victory over Italy at Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

The Black Stars will wear these new strips when they face Uruguay, Portugal and Korea Republic in Group H.