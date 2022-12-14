ADVERTISEMENT
Yusif Basigi named new coach of Black Princesses

Evans Annang

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Yusif Basigi as the head coach of the Black Princesses.

The manager of Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies returns to the team three years after leaving the role.

Basigi is a CAF Licence A holder and has a degree in Health, Physical Training and Recreation from the University of Education, Winneba.

Basigi has had the opportunity to handle the Black Queens as an Assistant coach from 2011 to 2013.

He moved to head coach from 2013 to 2017 and is now head coach of the Black Princesses.

He has been the trainer of Hasaacas Ladies from 2013 to date.

Basigi led the Black Queens to win Gold at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville and also guided Hasaacas Ladies to 2nd place in the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

Basigi has also won four Women’s Premier League titles with Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies.

He will be assisted by Ampem Darkoa Ladies Coach Nana Adarkwa and Anita Owiredu.

