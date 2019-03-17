The former Manzini FC player has been handed the opportunity to play his first match for the club since signing in January.

Akonnor has also replaced Habib Mohammed with Martin Antwi who started in the 1-1 draw with Al Hilal last week at home.

Daniel Darkwah continues to impress as left back and captain Amos Frimpong will be defend on the right side.

The centre back pair of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Wahab Adams remains unchanged and so is the midfield duo of Umar Bashir, Kwame Bonsu.

Kotoko need a win to advance from Group C which has Nkana FC and Sudanese side Al Hilal in contention.

Asante Kotoko XI:

Felix Annan- Amos Frimpong, Daniel Darkwah, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Wahab Adams- Habib Mohammed, Umar Bashir, Kwame Bonsu-Emmanuel Gyamfi, Abdul Fatawu Safiu, Dang Zabo Teguy