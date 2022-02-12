RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Zaccagni sinks Bologna to put Lazio near Champions League spots

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Mattia Zaccagni's brace took his Serie A tally for the season to four

Mattia Zaccagni's brace took his Serie A tally for the season to four Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE
Mattia Zaccagni's brace took his Serie A tally for the season to four Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Mattia Zaccagni struck a second-half brace as Lazio strolled past Bologna 3-0 to close in on Serie A's Champions League places.

Recommended articles

Zaccagni doubled Lazio's lead in the 53rd minute when he collected Luis Alberto's through ball and slotted past Lukasz Skorupski, tapping home the third 10 minutes later from Manuel Lazzari's low cross.

Maurizio Sarri's side, in sixth, are three points behind Juventus, who hold the final Champions League spot and travel to fifth-placed Atalanta on Sunday night.

Ciro Immobile had opened the scoring from the penalty spot for a dominant Lazio side with 12 minutes on the clock, the 19th goal of the season for Serie A's leading scorer.

Bologna went closest to scoring seconds after the break when Marko Arnautovic's neat close-range flick was well kept out by Thomas Strakosha, but that was as good as it got for Sinisa Mihajlovic's side, who sit 13th on 28 points.

The clean sheet was Lazio's fourth in as many Serie A games, a serious defensive improvement for a team which had been the most porous in the league's upper reaches.

Napoli will have the chance to move top of Serie A later on Saturday when they host champions and current league leaders Inter Milan in one of the biggest matches of the season.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

‘My father is from Jamestown’ – Chris Hughton happy to reconnect with Ghanaian family

Chris Hughton at the Gbese Mantse Palace

Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

Abedi Pele and Ghana’s last AFCON-winning squad: Where are they now?

Photos: Mane and Koulibaly go to bed with AFCON trophy

Photos: Mane and Koulibaly go to bed with AFCON trophy