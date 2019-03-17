The Porcupine Warriors failed to capitalise on an opening strike from Stephen Nyarko in the early stages of the second half by conceding two quick goals to end their continental hopes in Zambia.

With Sudanese Al Hilal beating another Zambian side Nkana FC in Omdurman, all Kotoko needed was a win to advance but that was not to be.

Third in Group C, four and two points behind leaders Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan and Zesco United of Zambia respectively, CK Akonnor's outfit have fallen short of picking one of two qualification slots available.

Zesco, despite the win, finished bottom of the group.

It was the visitors who came close to scoring after nine minutes but new signing Dany Teguy Zabo fluffed his lines.

Emmanuel Gyamfi floated in a ball from the right and Zabo connected with a header but came off the body of goalkeeper Jacob Banda and the Ivorian followed up with a left footed shot which was cut out by the gloves man.

Four minutes later, Zabo shockingly shot wide after a mistake clearance by the Zesco United defender Marcel Kalonda.

He did well with the control but the final delivery was abysmal.

Then Zesco United came into the picture with series of long-range attempts and on one of those dangerous occasions, Kotoko allowed John Ching'andu space to strike a missile but his effort was always rising.

In the 25th minute, goalkeeper Banda came to the rescue of Zesco as he parried out Emmanuel Gyamfi curled effort from inside the box.

Just after the half hour mark, David Odhiambo made a decent run inside the box but his final connection was feeble and could not cause havoc.

Ten minutes to the end of the first half, Zesco United made a first substitution by introducing Mwelwa Mwape to replace Nigerian Quadri Aledekoun in a tactical switch.

In stoppage time of the first half, Gyamfi had another glorious opportunity to give Kotoko the lead but his curled effort inside the box came off the cross bar and on top of the net.

No more clear-cut scoring opportunities were created but referee Victor Gomes whistle to end hostilities.

Perhaps Kotoko were not good enough to progress after losing all three away matches in the competition.

Al Hilal topped the Group and were joined by Nkana FC.