Zidane, Dalic and Deschamps nominated for coach of the year


The Best Zidane, Dalic and Deschamps nominated for coach of the year

  • Published:
Zidane, Dalic and Deschamps nominated for coach of the year play Zidane, Dalic and Deschamps nominated for coach of the year

Zinedine Zidane and his compatriot Didier Deschamps will go head to head for the FIFA coach of the 2017-18 season.

Zlatko Dalic is likely to add up to the numbers, looking at the fact that Zinedine  Zidane and Didier Deschamps won the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup, respectively.

Dalic earned the nomination for guiding Croatia to their first ever FIFA World Cup final, but they stumble against Deschamps France.

There are others who enjoyed successful seasons last term but haven't made the podium. Pep Guardiola won the Premier League at Manchester City and Ernesto Valverde was crowned Spanish champion at Barcelona.

 In Italy, Massimiliano Allegri won Juventus' seventh straight Scudetto while Roberto Martinez, Gareth Southgate, Jurgen Klopp, Diego Simeone and Stanislav Cherchesov also deserve recognition.

