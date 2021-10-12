Zimbabwe 0-1 Ghana: Thomas Partey’s free-kick secures vital win for Black Stars in Harare

The Black Stars have now won home and away against the Warriors, having beaten them 3-1 in Cape Coast last Saturday.

Rajevac made two changes to the team that played three days ago, with Andre Ayew’s omission being the biggest tweak.

The Black Stars captain is reported to have been dropped after picking up an injury in training before the game.

Teenage sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was also left out of the starting line-up, with Benjamin Tetteh and Baba Iddrisu getting their chance to impress.

The Black Stars enjoyed the larger share of possession but it was until the 15th minute that they had their first shot on target.

Kamaldeen Sulemana weaved his way through the Zimbabwean defence but was let down by his decision making when he opted to shoot straight at the goalkeeper rather than square the ball to one of his teammates.

The Stade Rennes winger continued to be a lively presence on the left wing but Zimbabwe steadily grew into the game and nearly scored the opener following an undercooked back pass from Iddrisu, which required goalkeeper Jojo Wallacott to clean up.

Despite enduring a mixed afternoon, Partey gave Ghana the lead after the half-hour mark when he slammed a long-range free-kick past the Zimbabwean goalkeeper.

Daniel Amartey was presented with a glorious opportunity to make it 2-0 early in the second half but his effort was cleared off the line, with Tetteh firing his rebound way off target.

Rajevac made a series of substitutions in the second half, bringing on Daniel Kyereh, Samuel Owusu and Andre Ayew to give his side some fresh legs.

Whiles none of the substitutes made an impact, the Black Stars held on for an important victory on the road.