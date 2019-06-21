Coach Chidzambwe has named skipper of his side Knowledge Musona and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat in the line-up.

Musona, who emerged as Zimbabwe’s top scorer during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers is going to be a major boost to the team.

Billiat is expected to box the Egyptians in midfield with his ball control and accurate passing.

In the post is Sibanda, with Darikwa, Lunga, Mudimu and Hadebe, forming the four-man defence.

Nakamba, Karuru, Musona and Mushekwi have been deployed to the midfield Mushekwi.

With Billiat leading the attack of the team.

Zimbabwe have never gone past the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in their three previous, so the current team ought to dig deep to break the jinx.

Egypt remain undefeated in 21 games at home since 2016 January 2016.

The game will kick off at 8:00 Ghanaian time today.

Below is Zimbabwe’s starting line-up for the game

Zimbabwe: Sibanda, Darikwa, Lunga, Mudimu, Hadebe, Munetsi, Nakamba, Karuru, Musona, Billiat, Mushekwi