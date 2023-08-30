Zinchenko picks Partey as best holding midfielder he’s ever played with

However, after just a single season playing alongside Partey at Arsenal, Zinchenko said the Ghanaian is the most underrated player in the Premier League.

He went on to describe the former Atletico Madrid anchorman as the best holding midfielder he has ever played with.

Speaking on Vibe With Five, the 26-year-old left-back also answered in the affirmative when asked if Partey was better than Casemiro.

“Underrated… I think Thomas Partey. Listen, I don’t want to say something bad, he’s absolutely a world-class player as well, Casemiro, five Champions Leagues. But for me, if you wanted me to choose one, it would be Partey,” Zinchenko said.

“I had the debate in my head, who is the best holding midfielder I have ever played with. It was between Fernandinho, Rodri and Partey.

“It’s a tough one. I watched Fernandinho when he was at Shakhtar and he helped me so much. I love him like an older brother, but Thomas Partey… I don’t know.”

