Zlatan Ibrahimovic acquires £400,000 electric Ferrari to mark his 40th birthday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated his latest birthday in style after acquiring a brand new electric Ferrari worth £400,000.

The AC Milan forward marked his 40th birthday on Sunday, October 3, 2021, and he went all out to impress himself.

Having popped champagne with his teammates at training, Ibrahimovic took to Twitter to wish himself a happy birthday.

He shared the photo of a new Sf90 Stradale, accompanied by the short message: “Happy birthday to Zlatan.”

This is the third successive year that the former Manchester United and Inter Milan star has bought a car to celebrate his birthday.

In 2019, while celebrating his 38th birthday, Ibrahimovic spent a whopping £1.4million on a rare Ferrari Monza SP2 as his birthday gift.

Last year, he again bought a new Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition in red to mark his 39th birthday.

Ibrahimovic is known to have great taste for luxurious vehicles and has plenty of them in his glittering garage.

He also owns a Lamborghini Urus SUV, a Ferrari Enzo, Audi S8, Lamborghini Gallardo and Maserati GranTurismo.

The ex-Sweden international hasn’t slowed down one bit despite his age, as he aims to win silverware with AC Milan this season.

Ibrahimovic recently returned from injury, having scored 17 goals and provided three assists last season for the Serie A side.

