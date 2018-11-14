Pulse.com.gh logo
Football Zlatan's Galaxy debut strike voted MLS Goal of the Year

Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first goal for the Los Angeles Galaxy, a 77th-minute equalizer from 40 yards last March, was named Major League Soccer's Goal of the Year on Tuesday.

Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, shown celebrating a second-half goal last March in his Los Angeles Galaxy debut, in which he scored the 2018 MLS Goal of the Year awarded Tuesday play

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

In fan voting from among 16 finalists, the spectacular scoring prize went to the 37-year-old striker whose European stops included Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, AC and Inter Milan, Juventus and Barcelona.

Also winning in fan voting was Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei with the MLS Save of the Year, a quick reflex stop by the Swiss against Colorado's Shkelzen Gashi in the 82nd minute on July 4. That kept Seattle's lead at 2-1 and the Sounders won by that margin.

Zlatan's first MLS goal was a memorable one against Los Angeles FC on March 31, a right-footed blast from long range over LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller into the back of the net to ignite cheers at StubHub Center.

Zlatan later nodded in the winning goal in stoppage time for a 4-3 victory.

Also among the nominees for top tally was Zlatan's 500th career goal, a sweeping leg kick blast against Toronto on September 15.

He became the third Galaxy player with a year's top MLS goal, joining Landon Donovan from 2009 and Carlos Ruiz in 2002.

Atlanta United coach Gerardo Martino, watching his club from the sideline, was named Major League Soccer Coach of the Year on Tuesday
Football Atlanta United's Martino named MLS Coach of the Year
New Celta Vigo manager Miguel Cardoso seemed to accidentally call his new team Club Deportivo by mistake as he was unveiled as the new coach
Football New Celta Vigo coach Miguel Cardoso slips-up at his unveiling
More fond farewells: Wayne Rooney believes his tribute appearance for England against the USA is a sign of things to come
Football Wembley farewell a sign of things to come for former greats: Rooney
Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach
Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach
