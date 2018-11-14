news

Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first goal for the Los Angeles Galaxy, a 77th-minute equalizer from 40 yards last March, was named Major League Soccer's Goal of the Year on Tuesday.

In fan voting from among 16 finalists, the spectacular scoring prize went to the 37-year-old striker whose European stops included Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, AC and Inter Milan, Juventus and Barcelona.

Also winning in fan voting was Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei with the MLS Save of the Year, a quick reflex stop by the Swiss against Colorado's Shkelzen Gashi in the 82nd minute on July 4. That kept Seattle's lead at 2-1 and the Sounders won by that margin.

Zlatan's first MLS goal was a memorable one against Los Angeles FC on March 31, a right-footed blast from long range over LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller into the back of the net to ignite cheers at StubHub Center.

Zlatan later nodded in the winning goal in stoppage time for a 4-3 victory.

Also among the nominees for top tally was Zlatan's 500th career goal, a sweeping leg kick blast against Toronto on September 15.

He became the third Galaxy player with a year's top MLS goal, joining Landon Donovan from 2009 and Carlos Ruiz in 2002.